St. Michael Catholic Church in Memphis holds groundbreaking for new expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This holiday season, St. Michael Catholic Church has been given the gift of growth.

The church is the second largest parish in the Catholic Diocese of West Tennessee, and it is expanding.

Sunday, St. Michael held a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating construction on a new office. The space will be used as a community center with conference rooms, an industrialized-size kitchen, and a music room.

The church currently has more than 2,500 Spanish and English-speaking parishioners. They host a food distribution each weekend and provide religious education to hundreds of Hispanic youth.

So, the new office helps in not only meeting the needs of its members, but the community as well.

“We're going to offer help for people in domestic violence situations, people struggling with addiction, people who struggle with family issues which is most families on some level. Right? We really want to help them, but also of course, we'll be doing bible study and things to try to help them with they're prayer life. It should be really cool,” said Fr. Benjamin Bradshaw, St. Michael Catholic Church Pastor.