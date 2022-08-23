Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden set for October

The annual sale runs Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nursery at the Garden.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the annual Fall Plant Sale at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The sale runs Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nursery at the Garden. It features trees, shrubs, perennials and favorites like mums and pansies.

Three outside vendors will also be on hand for specialty items for Mid-South gardens.

Don Warmbrod – Birdhouses & garden signs

Southern Cultured Orchards & Nursery - heirloom, native, and exotic fruit trees

Spirit Hill Maple Nursery - Japanese Maples

Horticulture staff and Master Garden volunteers will be available to answer any questions and provide suggestions, as well as information on plant care and maintenance.

The Fall Plant Sale is free and open to the public. However, entry is only guaranteed with an advanced reservation on Friday, Oct. 7. Reservations for Memphis Botanic Garden members will begin Tues. Sept. 13, and for the general public on Friday, Sept. 16, while they last. Without reservations, shoppers will have to wait until capacity allows for more people to be let in.

There are no reservations for shopping on Saturday, Oct. 8.