Family portraits are nice, but what about a “porch-trait?”

Through our friends on Nextdoor, a photographer shares some picture perfect memories despite pandemic fears.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tennessee is slowly opening back up, and many businesses are hoping to jump right back in to make up for losses. Local 24 News spoke with a photographer who was able to turn her loss into a gain. Through our friends on Nextdoor, she's been able to share some picture perfect memories despite pandemic fears.

The COVID-19 pandemic won't be a snapshot in our history.It has shaped many lives.

"Shortly afterwards, coronavirus set in and everything started shutting down, so a lot of the events that I had scheduled were postponed," said Hannah Joyce of Hannah Joyce Photography.

In the midst of the pandemic, she had to quickly adjust her lens to taking photographs of families from their porch.

"I can't take credit for it. I have a friend who was like, 'You can call it a porch-trait," said Joyce.

That is what she called it "Porch-Traits."

"It was really overwhelming how many people wanted to do it. I put it on Nextdoor, so that it could be people in the Valentine/Evergreen area. Then I put it on Facebook and my Instagram and it kind of just spread," said Joyce.

She has done about 40 Porch-Traits.

"It's been giving somebody an activity. It's a reason to put on nice clothes and make-up for the first time in a couple months and gives your children an activity to do. I also think that it's a time that's going to be very memorable for everyone," said Joyce.

She is capturing the positive angles of the negatives.

"It's helped boost my overall happiness throughout this whole experience. It's also made me feel good that I'm able to bring some light to other people's lives at this time," said Joyce.

Her "Porch-Traits" can be viewed on hannahpjoyce.com and on Instagram at @hpjoycephoto.

Joyce says this has also been a way for her to connect with the community.