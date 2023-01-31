Adoption Project announces 2023 legislative push to turn 'the most unstable' foster care system in the U.S. into the best

Several bills were introduced Monday addressing the numerous issues happening at DCS offices across Tennessee as the state works to reverse the crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — We've heard from parents, lawyers, and even a juvenile court judge worried the foster care system in Tennessee is on the "verge of collapse." Numbers from the 2022 State of the Child report on the health and welfare of children in the state researchers call the foster care system "the most unstable in the country."

"She really wanted a mom and a dad in a family where there wasn't any domestic violence going on, that's something she really really hoped for," foster mother Erin King said.

King has been a mother to several foster children for several years. She thinks foster parents should have more say in what happens to a foster child.

"The hardest part about foster care is once a foster child leaves your home. You don't know where they end up and you're left worrying," she said.

The state centralized placement years ago. Placements could no longer be done locally -- instead, all decisions come out of Nashville.

"So when they centralize placement, that caused the backlog, they didn't have the relationships, they don't allow the locals to do it at all," Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton said. "We got to put the decision back into the locals and allow them to place those kids with those organizations and associations that they have the relationship."

The Adoption Project announced its 2023 legislative priorities Monday. The organization recommends public policy changes that will help make Tennessee the "best state in the country" to build strong families through adoption and foster care.

Project organizers said these recommendations are the result of nearly a year of extensive research and conversations with stakeholders from across the adoption and foster care systems in Tennessee and around the country.

"Our priorities focus on the best interest of children and helping them reach permanency faster while respecting the dignity of all parties involved, including birth parents," said Jeremy Harrell, founder, president and CEO. "We are encouraged by the leadership and vision of Governor Lee, Commissioner Quin, Senator Haile, Representative Littleton, and so many others who have made child welfare a priority in Tennessee, and look forward to working with them to advance our shared goals this session.”

The Adoption Project's legislative priorities include the following recommendations:

PRIVATE/AGENCY ADOPTION

Streamline the process for voluntary surrender and placement of a child being adopted.

Reduce the time to finalize an adoption and expand the venue options for finalization.

Reduce the cost of adoption by streamlining and unifying the home study process for both foster care and adoptive homes.

Strengthen enforcement against unlicensed adoption facilitators who take advantage of birth and adoptive families.

Extend the length of time post-birth during which birth-parent expenses can be paid by an adoptive family.

FOSTER CARE

Encourage and expedite the adoption of older children.

Complete faster and more efficient searches for close family and social contacts.

Where possible, create statutory timelines that reduce the current time to permanency for children in foster care.

Make it easier for foster families to effectively care for the children in foster care placed in their homes by improving support systems available to them.

Give foster parents a larger role in the process, including the right to be present, participate and speak at all court proceedings, and elevate their status in decisions regarding permanency.

"Our ultimate goal is to ensure that every child has a safe, loving and permanent family. Tennessee is making progress, and we believe that, if enacted, these proposals will help children and families across the state," Harrell said.

Adoption Project COO Jennifer Donnals says that includes the right to be present at and participate in court proceedings.

"It's only natural that they're going to talk to their foster parents, a lot like any child, a parent would speak. So just to give them a bigger voice, I think it will just help them the overall process," Donnals said.

"It's the perfect storm of all of this coming together, the policy work, the resources that they are asking for, and the public's help as well. If all three of those work together, I think we could get through this get through this issue."

Lawmakers introduced almost 20 bills targeting adoption and foster care on Monday. Those included:

Some of those were inspired by the work of the Adoption Project. The organization said it was able to get several of its ideas in front of lawmakers they are looking forward to Governor Bill lee's state of the state address Monday.