Back to school, back to dangers at school crossings | How you can keep yourself and others safe on the road

Seconds behind the wheel can change a child's life forever. In fact, hundreds of school zone crashes happen every single year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As thousands of students head back to school, safety is top of mind for every parent.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school zone accidents cause serious injury to many children and teenagers across the country.

In fact, hundreds of school zone crashes happen every single year. According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, during the 2022 to 2023 school year, 818 crashes were reported in Tennessee. 82 of them were in school zones in Shelby County.



The previous school year was even higher. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reports 831 wrecks in Tennessee, with 90 in Shelby County.



Seconds behind the wheel can change a child's life forever.

To eliminate distractions:

Slow down: Reducing your speed can give you and others more time to react. School Zone speed limits in Tennessee are 15mph.

Reducing your speed can give you and others more time to react. School Zone speed limits in Tennessee are 15mph. Don ’ t Drive Distracted: Keeping your eyes on the wheel can help reduce the chances of being involved in a crash. Remember, Tennessee is a ‘hands-free’ state.

Keeping your eyes on the wheel can help reduce the chances of being involved in a crash. Remember, Tennessee is a ‘hands-free’ state. Look Twice in Both Directions: Be alert for small children walking of who may be riding their bikes.