The Big Bounce America 2023 tour bringing inflatables to Shelby Farms for the all ages

Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, Big Bounce America will be at Shelby Farms with a variety of inflatables for all ages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Big Bounce America 2023 tour is coming to Memphis this April.

They're bringing an assortment of inflatable attractions to Shelby Farms Park April 28-30.

The Big Bounce America is a touring inflatable theme park. The tour features unique inflatables like the World's Largest Bounce House, an inflatable sports arena and an over 900-foot long obstacle course.

The event is for all ages and sets time slots

Tickets can be purchased online. Prices vary based on age, ranging from $22 for three-year-olds and younger to $41 for adults-only sessions.

