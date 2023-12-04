The Big Bounce America 2023 tour bringing inflatables to Shelby Farms for the all ages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Big Bounce America 2023 tour is coming to Memphis this April.
They're bringing an assortment of inflatable attractions to Shelby Farms Park April 28-30.
The Big Bounce America is a touring inflatable theme park. The tour features unique inflatables like the World's Largest Bounce House, an inflatable sports arena and an over 900-foot long obstacle course.
The event is for all ages and sets time slots
Tickets can be purchased online. Prices vary based on age, ranging from $22 for three-year-olds and younger to $41 for adults-only sessions.