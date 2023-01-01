Memories made at the Children's Museum of Memphis' New Year's event

With not many events planned in the city geared towards children to celebrate 2023's arrival, balloons dropped at the museum on Dec. 31.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many kids got a chance to celebrate New Year's a little early. The Children's Museum of Memphis hosted an alternative celebration to the late-night holiday that took place at noon on Saturday.

While most young children are well asleep by the time the clock hits midnight on New Years, the museum aimed to host an event that children in attendance would and could remember.

Dr. Stewart Burgess is the Executive Director of the Children’s Museum Of Memphis. He said the event was a "healthy and safe way to celebrate New Year's."

"It doesn't have to alter your bedtime, and it does punctuate the year in ways that create important conversations in your home and important memories," Dr. Burgess said. "We have families that do this year after year after year."