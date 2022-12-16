Christmas toy giveaways start today

People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious.

Here's where you can go to get toys if you're in need.

Friday

Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church

Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will be giving away free bikes and blankets at the church's gym from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

The church is located at 1072 S. Wellington St., Memphis, TN 38126.

Saturday

One 8-year-old is showing the city how to be generous. Carl Grandberry will be giving away hot meals gift bags, Krispy Kreme donuts chic-fila-cards.

He said he has a passion of giving to the less fortunate, and all he wants is to see people smiling at Christmas time.

The giveaway event will be held off Popular. Any one who wants to attend can call Carl's mother, Shauna Jones, at 901-871-2661.

Freedom From Unnecessary Negaitves

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives will host its 5th Annual Drive Thru Christmas Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its building at 3214 S. Third St.

Lineup and registration begin at 10:30 a.m. Parents must bring children to participate. There is a maximum of only 3 children per car.

Trinity All Nations Church

Trinity All Nations Church will be hosting a giveback event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2383 Norman Ave. There will be free clothes, shoes, hats, gloves, scarfs and free food.

Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery's Fifth Annual Toy Giveaway

Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery will be hosting his fifth annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, December 17 12:00 p.m. at Union Valley Baptist Church located at 1051 E McLemore Ave, Memphis, TN 38106.

The giveaway will last until supplies run out. Each child who attends will receive one gift.

Lester Community Center Giveaway