Dollywood celebrates 35 seasons, gives out 35 prizes

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dollywood celebrating its 35th season... and 35 winners will have something extra to celebrate.

The park announced Monday morning that it will give away 35 prizes throughout the year. 

This week, five winners will be chosen at random. They'll each win two Dollywood tickets and some Dollywood merchandise.  

Comment on this Facebook post with your favorite Dollywood memory for a chance to win this week!
Dollywood
To celebrate 35 seasons in the making, we are giving away 35 prizes ... throughout the year! For this Giveaway, five winners will be chosen at random to each win two Dollywood tickets and some fun Dollywood swag (ARV $175). To enter, comment below with your favorite Dollywood memory for a chance to win.
Facebook

This giveaway ends Wed., March 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. The park said it will contact winners directly. Click here to learn more.

