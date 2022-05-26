Moms are forcing themselves to lactate again because of the breastfeeding shortage, here's how to do it safely

One mom said she is in pain both mentally and physically, but she feels this is her only option to keep her child fed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The baby formula crisis continues to reveal the hardships mothers face to feed their babies. Now, the shortage is shining light on mothers who are forcing themselves to lactate after months of not breastfeeding or never doing it at all.

Cryena Bell has a three-month-old, but she stopped breastfeeding her son when he was one month old when she went back to work. Now, she regrets that decision all together.

"I feel like I failed him," Bell said. "Because of this shortage, I'm just like why didn't I continue to pump."

Many parents are feeling that frustration right now. Bell is continuously searching for baby formula, and she only has about two cans left. She said she's forcing herself to produce as much breastmilk as she can to get by.

"I started back breastfeeding about three weeks ago," Bell said. "So now that I've gone back it's me moving around and having to fit it in my schedule and I am doing it work, driving to and from work and I'm riding around with wireless pumps."

She said now that she is forcing relactation, she is sore and developing rashes.

If you're a mother who wants to breastfeed again, or start for the first time, Registered Nurse and Lactate Consultant Kristy Davis for Baptist Women Hospital said it's never too late to start, but it won't be an easy task.

"It takes the three Ps. She needs to have patience, persistence, and positive support," Davis said.

Davis said every mom's body is different, but for most moms, it takes the same amount of time they stopped breastfeeding to produce milk again. She also says the younger baby the easier it will be.

Davis also wants to remind parents that even moms who have adopted babies can successfully produce milk.

Davis gave a few tips mothers can use to safely start or restart their breastfeeding journey.