Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis hosts drive-thru family movie night

Families enjoyed a movie, giveaways, and food trucks in Hickory Hill, all while raising money for the new Hero Empowerment Center.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As many were enjoying another gorgeous spring day at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Tom Lee Park today, another group took the opportunity to enjoy a drive thru family movie night.

Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis wanted to bring some entertainment --and hope-- during the pandemic and streaks of violent crime.

Friday night, families enjoyed a movie, giveaways, and food trucks in Hickory Hill, all while raising money for the new Hero Empowerment Center.