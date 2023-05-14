Memphians share motherly advice for Mother's Day 2023

For Mother's Day 2023, ABC24 paid tribute to all the wonderful moms across the Mid-South.

Visual storyteller Devin Wood took to the street to see how people are spending the day appreciating their mothers.

"This the best Mother's Day in the world," Ava Ivory said.

Britany Ivory is Ava's mother. She asked her to explain why this was the best Mother's Day.

"Because I get to spend time with my mommy and daddy and brother," Ava said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Ivory said Mother's day is "just special."

"You can have that dedicated time to appreciate your mothers and love on them, but don't just use mothers day to do that," Ivory said. "You got 365 days of the year."

Tijuana wallace said the best advice her mother ever gave her was " to treat people the way you want to be treated."

"She mean a lot to me," Caleb Wallace said of his own mother. "I mean, she birthed me; she put a roof over my head, food in my stomach, clothes on my back."

Britany ivory said the advice she received was to "just kind of go in stride, follow your kids' lead and raise happy healthy humans."