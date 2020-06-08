“We all stood up and I saw him. My heart jumped out of my chest,” said Faith.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the past two years, a Memphis woman has been in Uganda doing humanitarian work. Now, she’s made it her home for more reasons than one.

Sometimes loves come when you least expect it.

That’s the case for Faith Blanchard, whose true love knocked down all barriers.

From two different worlds, fate brought together what oceans kept apart.

“I was praying like, ‘Why am I coming to Uganda?’ One of the thoughts was because I’m going to meet my husband here,” said Seme and Faith Ludanga, humanitarians.

Faith is from Memphis.

“Growing up was difficult I would say. We had a lot of challenges in my family,” said Faith.

That was the same case for Seme. He was born in South Sudan.

“In a war or the SPLA, I was brought to Uganda very young,” said Seme.

He is a South Sudan refugee.

After both graduated college, the two became facilitators at a youth conference at the Bidibidi Refugee Settlement.

Faith left Memphis to go to Uganda for the opportunity.

“We all stood up and I saw him. My heart jumped out of my chest,” said Faith.

“Even before maybe sharing anything with her, I felt like I knew her a long time ago,” said Seme.

He became Faith's translator, and two years later, her husband.

“Every gift and talent, everything that he has, he uses it for the benefit of other people,” said Faith.

Both have outweighed the odds, championed by love.

“She’s really here and she’s part of the community. I just knew she is the one the Lord has prepared for me,” said Seme.

“I think I cried this morning just thinking about everything,” said Faith.

She had tears of joy that she credits to Memphis.

“In all of the difficulties of Memphis, it’s a beautiful place with beautiful people. It taught me how to see beauty in brokenness,” said Faith.