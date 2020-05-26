Memphis parks quieter than normal on Memorial Day as people keep the festivities at home

While we can't gather in large groups still because of coronavirus concerns, people were able to get outside with social distancing

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — During last year's Memorial Day weekend, we were celebrating Memphis in May with big crowds from all over the area. This year, Riverside Drive to Tom Lee Park is still closed, but people still tried to enjoy the holiday weekend amid different circumstances.

It was a beautiful and sunny Memorial Day along the Mississippi River Monday. You could see kids playing, people paddling kayaks, and families picnicking.

Pam Chears, one of the park goers, enjoyed the quieter and safer holiday weekend with her family.

"This year we have to do social distancing and to make sure that we are safe and still having fun," Chears said.

People were staying apart from one another no matter if they were walking, sitting, or playing, but not too many were wearing masks. Chears said she wasn't taking chances despite the hot day.

"We’re under the shade, so it helps to be in a shaded area," Chears said. "It’s hot, but it’s important."

Some people like Terry Emerson were surprised but delighted to see fewer people at the park. He packed a picnic and stayed apart from others.

"I was hoping not to see a big crowd because of the way things are now," Emerson said. "I’m more comfortable with smaller crowds."

This holiday weekend served as a reminder that as a community we can still enjoy these holidays despite our circumstances.