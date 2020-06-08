x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

family

Police asking for help to find 7-year-old girl missing since July 25

City Watch Mid-South Alert issued for Kaylie Burse
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Kaylie Burse

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since July 25.

Police say Kaylie Burse was last seen in the 6000 Block of North Belle Grove Cove with 32-year-old Cass Millender. Kaylie and Cass may possibly be in Sacramento, California, according to police.

Kaylie is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 75 pounds, has medium complexion, brown eyes, and long black hair. 

If you have seen her, contact Memphis Police Missing Persons Bureau at 901-545-2677.

RELATED: Pandora Duckett’s family, investigators keeping the faith on one-year anniversary of the day she vanished in Raleigh

RELATED: Family still searches for mother of three after her disappearance 8 years ago