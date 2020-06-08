Police asking for help to find 7-year-old girl missing since July 25

City Watch Mid-South Alert issued for Kaylie Burse

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since July 25.

Police say Kaylie Burse was last seen in the 6000 Block of North Belle Grove Cove with 32-year-old Cass Millender. Kaylie and Cass may possibly be in Sacramento, California, according to police.

Kaylie is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 75 pounds, has medium complexion, brown eyes, and long black hair.

If you have seen her, contact Memphis Police Missing Persons Bureau at 901-545-2677.