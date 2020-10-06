Senior citizens are finding easy ways to stay in touch with families through tablets

“GrandPads” are making communication easy for seniors in local assisted living centers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Over the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic, it's been hard for families internationally to stay in touch with their loved ones in quarantine.

This can be especially difficult for senior citizens whose families can't visit them.

GrandPad has partnered with Home Instead to bring members of the community peace and a sense of togetherness. These tablets come preloaded with music and weather apps, but most importantly, video calls. The user can also program all of their family members into the contacts.

Ken Cope, the President of Home Instead Senior Care, told Local 24 News that one of the great things about this device is that if you aren't in the user’s circle of family and friends, you can't call the device. This means no robocalls.

Cope says that in the two weeks that they've rolled out the GrandPads, members of the community would say that they can't imagine life without it now. He confirms that outside of Home Instead, they are also accessible to the public for purchase.