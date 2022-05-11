Where you can pick strawberries with your family this week

To enter the strawberry picking patch, attendees should enter the Agricenter from Germantown Pkwy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Agricenter is scheduled to host its traditional pick-your-own strawberry patch Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To get to the strawberry picking patch, attendees should enter the Agricenter from the Germantown Pkwy entrance. There will be signs with directions placed at the entrance.

The strawberries will be priced at $6 per quart, $18 per gallon, and $32 per eight quart flat.