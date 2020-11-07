F.F.U.N.'s press conference announcing its crime tip line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Stevie Moore and the crew from Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) are responding to the increased numbers of homicides.
The group gathered in Whitehaven to denounce the killing of 120 people so far in 2020.
That’s why they are now establishing a crime tip line to give people another safe option to report crime.
“Let's say something about that before it happens then maybe I can, you can come in and say your boyfriend about to do something wrong. He got a gun and I saw him. We can intervene and maybe stop somebody from dying. That's why I’m so passionate about the tip line. I've tried it before and it works,” says founder Stevie Moore.
You can call the tip line at (901) 417-7361.
Your call will be completely anonymous and confidential.
