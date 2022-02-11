Applications now open for 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

The deadline to apply is February 11, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you a barbecue fanatic? Think you make the best ribs ever? Well, applications are now open for the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

The 44th annual event will be held May 11-14, 2022, at the Memphis Fairgrounds by Tiger Lane in midtown. The event, usually held at Tom Lee Park by the Mississippi River, is moving temporarily due to construction at the park.

Categories for the contest include whole hog, rib, shoulder, and Patio Porkers for amateurs. Prizes total more than $145,000.

