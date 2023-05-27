How to apply for the 2023 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

Memphis in May officials said the 2023 contest will be limited to 150 teams due to the redesign of Tom Lee Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time to start thinking about the 2023 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Applications are now open for competing teams.

Memphis in May officials said the 45th edition of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will be held May 17-20, 2023, returning to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

The 2023 contest will be limited to 150 teams due to the redesign of Tom Lee Park, and the reduction of useable space, according to MIM officials. The deadline to apply is February 17, 2023.

It’s the largest pork barbecue contest in the world, and features categories of Whole Hog, Rib, and Shoulder. Teams will compete for the World Championship crown, and prize purse totaling over $140,000 in prize money.

Find out how to apply at https://memphisinmay.org/events/world-championship-barbecue-cooking-contest/teams/.

2023 Memphis in May International Festival Dates