'Support your local growers' | Agricenter Farmer's Market changing to winter hours

Starting Oct. 29 (and lasting until May 2023), the market will only be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six out of seven days a week in the spring and summer, Memphians flock to the farmer's market at the Agricenter from all corners of the city. In order to understand why the market is so popular, attendees would only need to look as far as the farmers selling their local produce.

Va Lo is the Owner and Operator of C. N. Lo Farms.

"It's a good market because, you know, everybody comes out and especially on Saturdays," Lee said. "It's crowded here on Saturdays."

Sandy Lee is the owner of "Sandy's Farm."

"A lot of people in this area, you know, they they come and support the local growers here," Lo said. "We appreciate everybody that comes out here."

The spring/summer hours have seen the market open Monday through Friday (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and on Saturdays (from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.), but winter market hours are impending.

Lee said it's a "privilege" to be able to help the community by working with the Agricenter International Farmer's Market.

She said her farming story begins at a young age.

"I'm a farmer, and I'm a vendor here," Lee said. "I actually grew up doing this with my parents. Yeah, that's how I got into it ... I just I thank God for the market and for the management here and thank the Lord for the opportunity. It's a blessing to me and my family."

The market itself got its start in 1986. These days, applications to become a vendor can be accessed online, but Lee has a simple message for those interested in simply attending to purchase goods.

"Come out and support your local growers," she said.

Still, the food isn't what Lee said is her favorite thing about the farmer's market at the Agricenter.