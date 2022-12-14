Memphis caterer hopes to open camp for children with ADHD and autism

“For me, the greatest gift that anyone can ever give me is understanding," said Anne Marie Madison, the owner of Madison by Design.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are all different. That's what makes us unique. Sometimes our differences can also make us strong in our own ways.

Anne Marie Madison at The Mighty Olive shared what makes her different to inspire others.

Confidence is built on understanding.

“I’m Madison by design. I am who I am,” said Madison by Design owner Anne Marie Madison.

It's the understanding of others and self.

“I am neurodivergent. I have autism and ADHD. When you are living in that world, things are a little bit different. You see things in a different way. You hear things in a different way. You think things in a different way. To outsiders, outside of yourself, that seems weird,” said Madison.

For Madison, it's her superpower.

“There was a lot of struggles in myself trying to get somewhere and not understanding the challenges and not understanding the communication errors that were happening until I got the diagnosis,” said Madison. “Now I get the fun chore of learning how other people see things … I started to be unafraid with being myself. I started to see that things that were different about me or very unique about me were actually very special.”

Madison turned her power into a skill and started her own catering company called Madison by Design.

“Everything is made from scratch. Everything is made with love, truly with love. I love cooking. When I am making the food, I purposely put the attention of love into everything I cook,” said Madison.

Her company is overflowing with more than just a passion for cooking but also a purpose.

“I want more than anything to open up a camp for children, inner-city kids, a scholarship-only camp for inner-city kids with ADHD and autism …They can be around kids like themselves. Their caregivers can have a much-needed break,” said Madison. “For children with ADHD and autism, there is a great big hole in services for them … Every day that I’m doing this, that’s what I’m thinking about. Every penny that I make, that’s what it’s for.”

She is embracing the differences in others.