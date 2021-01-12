Arkansas State University Mid-South Foundation received a large donation for a food pantry

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A recent study has found that nearly one third of college students say that they've experienced food insecurity since the start of the pandemic.
Well, as part of Giving Tuesday, the Brown Foundation Community Development Corp (CDC) and The P3 Group, Inc. made a donation of 25-thousand dollars towards Arkansas State University Mid-South Foundation's food pantry for students.
ASU officials say that many students on campus do not have consistent access to food and will often go hungry.
"A hungry student is a student that can't focus in the classroom so if we've got, and we do have amazing faculty, we're providing exceptional student services to support our students. If a student's hungry, they can't think and that is going to affect that student's success. So for us, we wanted to figure out a way to address that and we appreciate the Brown's family contribution to help us toward that goal," said Jeremy Reece, ASU Mid-South.