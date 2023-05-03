'It's coming from my heart' | Biscuits and Jams nourish community for Memphis Black Restaurant Week

Co-owner Monique Williams said she tried to balance her passion in her life but she said she had to realize that her heart is with the food and creating

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "Memphis Black Restaurant Week" is kicking off with "Biscuits and Jams."

Co-owner Monique Williams said she was inspired by her grandmother throughout her culinary journey. She created the restaurant to give people that feeling of nostalgia when you eat good food.

Williams said its all about love and happy times.

"This is what I love, and I tried to balance the two, but I had to realize where my heart is," Williams said. "My heart is with the food. My heart is with creating dishes."

Williams said she also runs a small company called "Chef Mo Creates."

"It's coming from my heart — my soul," she said.