Bring your appetite to new Taste of Bluff City event

The ‘culinary showcase’ includes Stuffed Turkey Burgers, Exotic Chicken Pasta, Jambalaya, Grits & Grillades, Grilled Jerk Honey Hot Wings, and much more.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you like to eat good food --and who doesn’t?!-- an upcoming ‘culinary showcase’ may be for you.

The new Taste of Bluff City event features over a dozen caterers, bakers, and chefs. Stuffed Turkey Burgers, Exotic Chicken Pasta, Stuffed Bell Peppers, Jambalaya, Grits & Grillades, Grilled Jerk Honey Hot Wings, Fried Rib Tips, Beef Brisket, Smoked Chicken Salad, Cake Cookies, Specialty Wedding Cake and more will be featured.

The showcase, which is on Sunday, April 18 at The Dream Center Event Venue at 3397 Summer Avenue, offers two-time slots: 2-4:30pm and 4:30-7pm. Organizers say this will allow for safe mingling within social distancing guidelines.

“I wanted to create a space for culinarians to show off their specialties to foodies like myself and for Memphians and surrounding areas to book a quality chef for upcoming events,” says Amanda, Editor-in-Chief of Bluff City Magazine.