Burger King giving out free Whopper with purchase of new chicken sandwich

The Ch'King sandwich will be available nationwide Thursday, June 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are too many chicken sandwich options — said no one ever!

Burger King is releasing its Ch'King sandwich nationwide Thursday, June 3.

The fast food restaurant describes the new sandwich as a hand-breaded chicken filet served on a toasty, potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce.

Burger King also created a Spicy Ch'King. Both options can be ordered as deluxe, which includes lettuce and tomato but no pickles.

As an incentive to try the new menu option, Burger King is giving customers a free Whopper with the purchase of a Ch'King sanwich on their website or BK app until June 20. The coupon must be applied before placing the order.

