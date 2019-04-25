x
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with donation to LGBTQ+ group for every chicken sandwich sold

The fast food restaurant will donate 40 cents for every Ch'King sandwich sold through June 30, with a maximum donation of $250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign.
Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu
This April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif.

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger King is supporting the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

The fast food restaurant announced it will donate 40 cents for every Ch'King sandwich sold through June 30, with a maximum donation of $250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign, which is the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.

And don't think we didn't notice the side eyes emoji in the tweet. 

Burger King used a parenthesis to emphasize the donations will be made "even on Sundays" — clearly trolling Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

On the company's website, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays because founder Truett Cathy wanted one day set aside where his employees and he could rest up and worship if they chose.

Chick-fil-A has also made headlines for its donations to charities that oppose same-sex marriage, such as The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain announced in 2019 that it would roll out a "more focused giving approach" in three areas: hunger, homelessness and education. 

Credit: Burger King

Burger King describes its new sandwich, which is now available nationwide, as a hand-breaded chicken filet served on a toasty, potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce.

