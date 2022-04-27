Southall Cafe gets a new name

New owner Scott Tilton reimagines former restaurant Southhall Cafe, to what is now a cafe and a butcher shop.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Scott Tilton moved to Memphis from Chicago 20 years ago, and he has always wanted to own a butcher shop, much like the one he had back home.

When Southall Cafe went up for sale in November of 2021, Tilton jumped at the chance to turn this into the butcher shop he always wanted.

The new sign for Tenero Cafe and Butcher shop went up last Friday. Although some renovations are still underway, Tenero Cafe is open for business. Final changes should be completed the beginning of May.

One side of the restaurant will operate as a butcher shop. Items such as rib-eye's tenderloins, sausages and more, will be on the menu.

Chef Tom Hughes, formerly head chef at Chickasaw Country Club, will run the kitchen, and Mike Conklin, a butcher from Iowa, will be head butcher at the restaurant.