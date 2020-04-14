x
food

Chef Logan Guleff shares some great food ideas to try at home

Logan's senior year got interrupted by COVID-19, but he's still doing what he loves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Logan Guleff – winner of MasterChef Junior, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and owner of Logan's Underground Supper Club - is helping everyone through the COVID-19 outbreak, by showing how to make some great food while staying at home.

It’s Logan's senior year, and we would like to congratulate him as we know this is a difficult time for all seniors.

You can watch Part 1 above, and Part 2 below.
Home
Logan Guleff MasterChef Junior Winner with Gordon Ramsay on FOX. Logan has been named one of the Most Influential Teens by Time Magazine and a James Beard Blended Burger Winner. Since becoming the 2014 MasterChef Junior champion he has become a rising star in the culinary world.
Logan Guleff
Logan Jr Chef
Thanks for watching my Video Channel. Please visit my Blog at https://www.OrderUpWithLogan.com . Follow my food adventures. This Youtube Channel is owned and...
YouTube

