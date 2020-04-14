Chef Logan Guleff shares some great food ideas to try at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Logan Guleff – winner of MasterChef Junior, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and owner of Logan's Underground Supper Club - is helping everyone through the COVID-19 outbreak, by showing how to make some great food while staying at home.
It’s Logan's senior year, and we would like to congratulate him as we know this is a difficult time for all seniors.
You can watch Part 1 above, and Part 2 below.
RELATED: Playing video games is an especially popular way to spend time during “safer at home” orders