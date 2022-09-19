Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation

Chef Tamra Patterson hopes the deal will help families get out and spend some time together without breaking the bank.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money.

Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil.

Chef Tamra Patterson said meals that would normally be $17-18 will only cost $10. She hopes the deal will help families get out and spend some time together without breaking the bank.

"It's so important to bring families out to small businesses, especially when inflation is going through the roof," Patterson said. "Being able to offer them good food at great prices is what this inflation vacation is all about."