Feeling peachy? Chick-fil-A's peach milkshake makes a return

The peach-flavored delight will be available June 14 through the rest of the summer.

ATLANTA — Those feeling peachy this summer can now enjoy Chick-fil-A's popular milkshake as it makes its return to the menu.

The chilled dessert consists of a peaches and ice cream combination, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. The Atlanta-based chain introduced the icy summer delight in 2009 and has since become a tradition.

"It's the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite," said member of the menu development team Beth Hefner via press release.