Cookie cravings? Get Girl Scout cookies delivered or share the love with new Cookie Care program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and Girl Scouts Heart of the South (GSHS) have announced new resources to serve girls and consumers during this time of crisis and isolation. While the organization has suspended in-person activities and events, including Girl Scout Cookie booths, due to the spread of COVID-19, consumers can still support the largest investment in girls annually through Girl Scouts Cookie Care, a campaign that lets consumers order and donate cookies online.

GSUSA has launched Girl Scouts Cookie Care as a way to safely order cookies for home delivery (pending local shipping availability) or to share the love by donating cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest investment in girls annually and the financial lifeblood that helps Girl Scout councils deliver life-changing programming to 1.7 million girls.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard in the midst of cookie season, so many girls and councils haven’t been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions. Knowing that ample supply is available, and many consumers are seeking Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts Cookie Care is primed to address these needs by allowing consumers to order from nearby councils’ inventory.

Locally, Girl Scouts Heart of the South released Hometown Heroes to allow troops to rally community support for their very own Hometown Heroes. Troops are encouraging girls to share their own Digital Cookie links with their family and friends. No matter how consumers purchase cookies, doing so allows Girl Scouts to continue to give back to their communities while the proceeds, which stay local, sustain innovative programs for girls.

All of the proceeds stay local to fund troop projects and experiences, as well as important programming, such as outdoor adventure and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). And many Girl Scouts invest their earnings back into their communities, which means that consumers are not just purchasing delicious cookies—they’re also supporting the betterment of their communities and a bright future for girls.

As the country’s expert on girls, Girl Scouts is uniquely poised to help the millions of girls and their families adapting to a new reality. The local Girl Scouts Heart of the South council has also introduced the Girl Scout Digital Experience offering unique activities, badges and family resources to keep girls engaged through learning and skill development. This, accompanied with GSUSA’s Girl Scouts at Home, gives families everywhere access to self-guided, free activities to keep them engaged and connected to their communities and the larger sisterhood of girls. The new platforms reflect the exploration and interactive learning of Girl Scouts in a one-stop-shop format that lets members enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, and the Outdoors (including from indoors!). Girls can become space science explorers by observing the moon’s cycle, earn badges in cybersecurity, and even delve into the science of happiness—using techniques to improve their mood in healthy ways.