Cones up! Coors Seltzer introduces new alcohol-infused ice cream

The concoction combines the company's limited edition Orange Cream Pop seltzer with dessert from New York City-based Tipsy Scoop.

They're two of summer's ultimate tasty treats: beer and ice cream.

But what if they were to join forces? One of America's most popular brewers is looking to test this theory.

Coors on Tuesday officially unveiled its Seltzer Orange Cream Pop alcohol-infused ice cream. The concoction combines the company's limited edition Orange Cream Pop seltzer with dessert from New York City-based Tipsy Scoop, and features an alcohol by volume level of up to 5%.

"Inspired by the nostalgic orange cream pop we typically see as a frozen treat, Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream by Tipsy Scoop is an upgraded summer treat for the ultimate refreshment," Matt Lafferty, Marketing Manager of Coors Seltzer at Molson Coors, said in a statement.

Tipsy Scoop has been known for its "boozy ice cream" since 2014, with various flavors twisted with bourbon, vodka, tequila, and other favorites. This latest partnership with Coors is described as "a refreshing, nostalgic blend of orange and vanilla with a touch of sweetness."

The Orange Cream Pop ice cream goes on sale June 30, with a pint costing $12.25 and a four-pint pack going for $49. Customers outside of New York and Long Island can only purchase it at tipsyscoop.com, with promo codes available at coorsseltzer.com/orangecreampop.