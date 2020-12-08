COVID-19 forces Central BBQ’s downtown Memphis location to close temporarily

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you’re hungry for some mouth-watering Central BBQ, you can go for it, except at the downtown Memphis location for now.
A representative of the popular and award-winning barbecue restaurant confirmed to Local 24 News that the downtown Memphis location at 147 E. Butler Ave. is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
After an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, restaurant management spoke with the Shelby County Health Department which advised them to close temporarily.
Central BBQ tells Local 24 News that their downtown restaurant is being deep cleaned and will not reopen until everyone who came in contact with the individual is tested and has negative results.