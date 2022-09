The Highland Street restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Monday and they'll be doing the special until all the wings are gone.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way.

Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis.

Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for customer appreciation, especially with how high prices have been for just about everything lately.

The Highland Street restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and they'll be doing the special until all the wings are gone.