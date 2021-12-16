x
Dark Side Coffee, Arkansas's Star Wars themed shop, brews in full force

The Force is strong at Arkansas's Star Wars themed coffee shop, Dark Side Coffee. Everything from the decor to the drink selection is from a galaxy far, far away

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Are you a Star Wars fan? The Force is strong at central Arkansas’s Star Wars themed coffee shop, Dark Side Coffee. Everything from the décor to the drink selection is from a galaxy far, far away.

5 Reasons Dark Side Coffee is Out of This World:

  • Everything is Star Wars themed. From the “Chewy” to the “Dark Lord” or “Rogue 1,” every drink is made to remind you of Star Wars. 
  • A lot of the décor inside was donated by customers, many of which are super fans. Make sure to walk around and check it all out. 
  • Dark Side Coffee started as a coffee trailer visiting farmers markets around the area and then eventually upgraded to a drive-through location. The drive-through location was so popular that they created a lounge location in Park Hill just a block away where people can sit inside and enjoy coffee with friends.
  • There’s a nostalgic vibe at Dark Side Coffee where they even have older gaming consoles with pre-loaded games to take you back to your childhood. Sit on the beanbags play a little Donkey Kong and grab a cup of coffee. 
  • Dark Side also sells their coffee by the bag so you can buy it and drink it at home as well!

Skot and Amanda’s pro tips:

Amanda: Try the nitro brew! So smooth. Loved it!

Skot: Don’t challenge me on Donkey Kong! It will win!

For info visit: https://www.dscoffee.co/

