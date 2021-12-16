Dark Side Coffee, Arkansas's Star Wars themed shop, brews in full force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Are you a Star Wars fan? The Force is strong at central Arkansas’s Star Wars themed coffee shop, Dark Side Coffee. Everything from the décor to the drink selection is from a galaxy far, far away.
5 Reasons Dark Side Coffee is Out of This World:
- Everything is Star Wars themed. From the “Chewy” to the “Dark Lord” or “Rogue 1,” every drink is made to remind you of Star Wars.
- A lot of the décor inside was donated by customers, many of which are super fans. Make sure to walk around and check it all out.
- Dark Side Coffee started as a coffee trailer visiting farmers markets around the area and then eventually upgraded to a drive-through location. The drive-through location was so popular that they created a lounge location in Park Hill just a block away where people can sit inside and enjoy coffee with friends.
- There’s a nostalgic vibe at Dark Side Coffee where they even have older gaming consoles with pre-loaded games to take you back to your childhood. Sit on the beanbags play a little Donkey Kong and grab a cup of coffee.
- Dark Side also sells their coffee by the bag so you can buy it and drink it at home as well!
Skot and Amanda’s pro tips:
Amanda: Try the nitro brew! So smooth. Loved it!
Skot: Don’t challenge me on Donkey Kong! It will win!
For info visit: https://www.dscoffee.co/