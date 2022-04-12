You can now get a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas at Memphis Krispy Kreme locations on Wednesdays

The national donut chain announced the promo in an effort to "sweeten the pain at the pump," starting Wednesday, April 13.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Krispy Kreme doughnuts announced Tuesday they are offering a dozen of their original glazed donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas for the next four Wednesdays, starting April 13.

The price is based on the national average for a gallon of gas, and will be updated every Tuesday to reflect the most recent price. For Wednesday, April 13, that's $4.11.

Four Memphis-area locations are included in the promotion:

4244 Elvis Presley Boulevard

4198 Hacks Cross Road

6072 Stage Road in Bartlett

5205 Airways Boulevard in Southaven, Mississippi

Fuel up w/ #KrispyKreme! ⛽🍩 The next 4 Wednesdays we’re helping alleviate the cost at the pump by matching the price of an Original Glazed dozen to the national average $ of a gallon of gas! WED. 4/13-5/4 at participating US shops only! Offer details at https://t.co/mGYEa6ZfTg pic.twitter.com/0PGhbPjUok — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 12, 2022