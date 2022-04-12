You can now get a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas at Memphis Krispy Kreme locations on Wednesdays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Krispy Kreme doughnuts announced Tuesday they are offering a dozen of their original glazed donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas for the next four Wednesdays, starting April 13.
The price is based on the national average for a gallon of gas, and will be updated every Tuesday to reflect the most recent price. For Wednesday, April 13, that's $4.11.
Four Memphis-area locations are included in the promotion:
- 4244 Elvis Presley Boulevard
- 4198 Hacks Cross Road
- 6072 Stage Road in Bartlett
- 5205 Airways Boulevard in Southaven, Mississippi
The promotion will run every Wednesday until May 4, and two dozen doughnuts per person can be redeemed in store, at the drive-thru, or online pickup.