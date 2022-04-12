x
Food

You can now get a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas at Memphis Krispy Kreme locations on Wednesdays

The national donut chain announced the promo in an effort to "sweeten the pain at the pump," starting Wednesday, April 13.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Krispy Kreme doughnuts announced Tuesday they are offering a dozen of their original glazed donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas for the next four Wednesdays, starting April 13. 

The price is based on the national average for a gallon of gas, and will be updated every Tuesday to reflect the most recent price. For Wednesday, April 13, that's $4.11.

Four Memphis-area locations are included in the promotion:

  • 4244 Elvis Presley Boulevard
  • 4198 Hacks Cross Road
  • 6072 Stage Road in Bartlett
  • 5205 Airways Boulevard in Southaven, Mississippi

The promotion will run every Wednesday until May 4, and two dozen doughnuts per person can be redeemed in store, at the drive-thru, or online pickup.

