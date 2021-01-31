Here's how you can get free coffee at Dunkin' every Monday in February

The promotion begins this Monday, February 1, and continues through February 22, 2021.

ATLANTA — Yes, everyone dreads Mondays. It's the start of the work week, topped with cold winter temperatures. But, Dunkin' is hoping to change that with free medium hot coffee for you.

That's right. Dunkin' announced last week "Free Coffee Mondays" every week in February.

There are some catches, though. First, you must be a DD Perks member, which is their loyalty program via the Dunkin' app. Second, you must make a purchase in order to get the free coffee. So grab a donut or a bagel with your coffee.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’.