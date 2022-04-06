'Farm to Tap' comes to Memphis this April

20 Tennessee breweries make their way to Memphis' Wiseacre Brewing Co. Saturday, April 16, to promote locally-grown ingredients for beer in the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is bringing the best of the state's home grown and brewed beer to Memphis for "Farm to Tap" fest, Saturday, April 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at Wiseacre Brewing Company.

The festival, the final of three planned across the state so far this year, will showcase more than 20 in-state craft breweries featuring brands which utilize Tennessee grown crops and products.

“We are excited to show connoisseurs as well as casual consumers the wide array of creative offerings our members are producing across a vast spectrum of tastes and preferences,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Guild.

“Farm to Tap” – a partnership between the Guild and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) – encourages the use of home-grown ingredients in the growing craft beer marketplace and is funded through a state grant.

The Guild is also working closely with the UT Extension Service and other agricultural interests to bring the state’s farmers and brewers together.

The Memphis festival wraps up a statewide swing that included stops in Knoxville and Nashville.

The festival – a rain or shine event – will also feature food trucks, vendors, and entertainment.

Event tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

This entry fee includes unlimited samples, a tasting cup, and provides festival participants the chance to interact with brewers and Pick Tennessee Products partners. Festival goers can purchase food and drink from food trucks and vendors.