Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis

50 restaurants are offering special deals for the week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission.

Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu.

The first, was The Genre Memphis. They are offering six count mozzarella sticks, eight mac and cheese bites, Caesar salad, one piece catfish with fries, eight party wings with fries, with the options of one flavor and two ranches, and a "Big Dude" cheeseburger.

Second was Primas Bakery and Boutique. They are offering a trio special of an Apple Walnut Tart Slice, Fall Frangipane, Petit Fours, and a Pumpkin Spice French Macaron.