Fresh fruits and vegetables for eligible seniors in Shelby County

The Senior Farmer’s Market is part of the Shelby County Health Department's Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Fresh fruits and vegetables often are a luxury cash-strapped families can't afford. The Senior Farmer’s Market is looking to help fill that void. It’s part of the Shelby County Health Department's Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

Eligible seniors can get up to $40 in vouchers to exchange for fresh produce at certain vendors at the farmers market. the goal is to help improve the senior's diets with fresh fruit and vegetables while also showing off produce grown by Tennessee farmers.

“The way that I benefit is that I'm providing healthy, quality, certified naturally-grown produce without chemicals and pesticides to customers, to the seniors, and I actually like giving them, providing for them the healthy produce,” said Debra Lockard with Lockard’s Produce.