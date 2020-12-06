GERMANTOWN, Tennessee —
FROM THE CITY OF GERMANTOWN
The Germantown Farmers’ Market returns to C.O. Franklin Park, 7725 Poplar Pike, on Thursday, June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The season for fresh fruits and vegetables has arrived and you cannot get much fresher than straight from local farmers! The Farmers’ Market will run every Thursday through August 27. Local vendors will be selling fresh fruits, vegetables and other quality locally produced goods.
The Germantown Farmers' Market is a producer-only market, so you are assured that your vendors and their partners are directly involved in growing or making the product.
We will encourage our customers to take these simple steps to help keep everyone safe and healthy:
Please try to make your visit as short as possible, to allow for more customers to come into the market, and keep the human contact low.
Please practice socially spacing by keeping a distance of 6+ feet from other customers and vendors.
Wearing a mask is encouraged.
Bringing your own shopping bags is recommended.
All non-essential activities have been canceled until further notice (hopefully, we can progressively start back later this summer).This includes our kids activities, live music, and cooking/gardening demonstrations.
Public seating areas will not be available.
Vendor spacing will be increased.
And, YES, we will have plenty of hand sanitizer for you and our vendors