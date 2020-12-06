Germantown Farmers’ Market returns

Please try to make your visit as short as possible, to allow for more customers to come into the market, and keep the human contact low.

Please practice socially spacing by keeping a distance of 6+ feet from other customers and vendors.

Wearing a mask is encouraged.

Bringing your own shopping bags is recommended.

All non-essential activities have been canceled until further notice (hopefully, we can progressively start back later this summer).This includes our kids activities, live music, and cooking/gardening demonstrations.

Public seating areas will not be available.

Vendor spacing will be increased.