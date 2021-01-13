How you can get your favorite Girl Scout cookies delivered

Grubhub ordering will be available in Memphis and Jackson, TN starting February 8, and in Tupelo, MS starting on February 12, with online ordering ending March 13.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Girl Scouts have announced a partnership with Grubhub, so you can get your favorite cookies delivered to your door.

The delivery is in addition to the traditional booth locations with your favorite scouts.

Below is the full news release regarding the Grubhub deliveries.

Customers who don’t have the opportunity to pre-order will be able to purchase Girl Scout Cookies at local booth locations and through the Grubhub app as soon as they arrive.

This partnership offers pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app, making it easier than ever for cookie lovers to purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scout Troops will be able to sign up for Grubhub Cookie Booth slots at one of our three Girl Leadership Centers through the Troop eBudde Booth Scheduler starting January 21.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie® platform online. With this Grubhub partnership, girls will gain hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, including tracking and fulfilling orders, managing inventory and more, all using Grubhub's back-end technology.

Grubhub ordering will be available in Memphis and Jackson, TN starting February 8, and in Tupelo, MS starting on February 12, with online ordering ending on March 13.

Grubhub waived all fees for Girl Scouts so all usual proceeds will stay local to benefit troops and the council.