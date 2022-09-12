Are grocery store prices different based on location?

With inflation on the rise, we asked: does the price of common items at a grocery store differ based on location? We went around Memphis to find out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store.

However, we found that's not always the case.



We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by Memphis families at four different Kroger locations: Summer Avenue, Union Avenue, Kirby Whitten Road and Mendenhall Road.

Eggs ranged around 30 cents from $3.69 at Mendenhall to $3.99 at Summer and Union.

Bread remained consistent at $2.19 across all four locations, along with butter at $4.99 and blueberries at $3.49.

A gallon of 2% milk ranged from $3.89 at Kirby Whitten and Summer to $3.99 at the other locations.

Cheese had one of the biggest gaps - at most places it was $2.99, but at Kirby Whitten we could snag it for just $2.29.

Chicken can vary depending on what cut you get - drumsticks could be found as cheap as $1.99 a pound at Mendenhall or $2.49 at other locations.

While each store has either three or four of the top priced items, Union is the overall cheapest at $42.40, and Summer is the most expensive at $43.

If you're willing to shop at multiple locations it's possible to get everything at $40.80, but you'll still see an increase in gas costs driving between the different locations.