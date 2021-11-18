How to have a happy healthy Thanksgiving

The average person will gain about 8-pounds from now to the new year. But you don't have to throw out your healthily lifestyle for the holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is just one-week away and we don't want you to feel that post-feast guilt.

The average person will gain about 8-pounds from now to the new year. But you don't have to throw out your healthily lifestyle for the holiday season. You can still stick to your diet during your Thanksgiving dinner.

Saint Francis Hospital gave us a spin on those turkey day side dishes, by swapping them out for healthier alternatives. And what not to do when it comes to that Thanksgiving day bird.

"Cooking techniques are a huge way to add calories. Frying a turkey is one of the biggest ones,” said Registered Dietitian Jennifer Presson. “If you can cook your turkey in a roaster raised, it will help some of the fat drip away and that could cut a little bit of calories. But also choosing the white meat or the dark meat cuts which tend to have the most fat around them."