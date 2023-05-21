Here's what contestants thought of the 'National Barbecue Cooking Contest' being back at Tom Lee Park

Reuniting the barbecue fest with Tom Lee Park after being at the Liberty Park Fairgrounds last year (due to ongoing renovations) drew a few mixed reactions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year's Memphis in May "National Barbecue Cooking Contest" brought a lot of smoke from dozens of teams hoping to win prizes in all kinds of categories, but opinions varied on the event's return to Tom Lee Park.

Saturday was the last and biggest day of the contest in this first year back at the park following a $60 million dollar renovation. The renovation is almost complete.

Barbecue is back on the river. Some say the competition is "back where it belongs" but others say being reunited with Tom Lee Park is "bittersweet."

"Man, I love it," Raymond Henderson said. "I love it man. I love it even though it's a little smaller, man. I love it."

With work nearly 80 percent complete on Tom Lee Park, Henderson's reaction reflected some others' feeling about the contest as well as the Beale Street Music Festival having returned to the riverfront this year.

"Ain't not better barbecue than Memphis," Clarence Davis said. "You know what I mean, this is the best that I've ever seen."

Reuniting the barbecue fest with Tom Lee Park after being at the Liberty Park Fairgrounds last year (due to ongoing renovations) for some is a great experience despite the event technically being smaller.

"We weren't really worried about it being small," Jeffrey Vann said. "We were just worried about having a good time."

For others, it's strain on the competition. Jason Wood is a founding member of Hall Pass BBQ.

"I would love for the city and for the developers to find a win, win", he said.

Wood made a point to refer to a specific area of landscaping at the park.

"This could be an entire team's area, but because of this little strip of landscaping they've cut an entire team out," Wood said.

It's the 20th year Hall Pass BBQ has competed in the event, and they say 50 fewer teams are competing this year — a trend they believe could continue in a redesigned park that they say has fragmented the cooking competition.

"They moved the patio porker which is usually your younger team that get started — smaller booths," Wood said. "They move them to Handy Park, which you're not here — you're disconnected."

Now, damage to the park is a big thing many are watching for. Some areas of the park seemed to be damaged before the event was through.