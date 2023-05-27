How to get tickets for the 2023 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

The annual contest is set for May 17 through 20, 2023, at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets are now on sale for the 45th Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

The annual contest is set for May 17 through 20, 2023, at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Single day, advance, General Admission tickets are $15 each*

All Four-days, advance, General Admission tickets are $54 each*

VIP tickets are $549 each - limited quantity available

* Plus service charge

Visitors can also add WCBCC experiences to any ticket, including the Kingsford Tour of Champions or BBQ Alley sponsored by Big Green Egg.

For more information and to get tickets, go to memphisinmay.org/wcbcctickets.

2023 Memphis in May International Festival Dates