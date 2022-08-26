Inches Taco Shop in Memphis offers guests authentic Guanajuato food

Inches Taco Shop recently opened in Harbor Town and the owners are from Guanajuato, a city in Mexico.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inches Taco Shop and Bar is a new Mexican styled restaurant that opened July 16th of this year in Harbor Town.

Owners are Jose Ortega and Jeffrey Smith. Jose had the idea of opening the restaurant, and Jeffrey is in real estate, so they thought it would be a good partnership.

Jose and his parents are from a city in Mexico called Guanajuato, and with their menu, they are committed to giving guests the authentic taste of food from there.

Some highlights of the menu, are the veggie taco, which is made with cauliflower black beans, and sweet potato, topped with guac sauce and chipotle cashew drizzle, and their Lunch Box Special, offered Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is the choice of one, two, or three tacos with a soda or tea, and includes one more 10 dollar offer.

The restaurant also offers a full bar, which includes a few rare bottles of Tequila. There is also patio seating.

Inches Taco Shop and Bar has been three years in the making. They were met with delay after delay, included a gas leak and an incorrect beef order from their supplier, but finally settled on a July opening date.

The décor and interior of Inches Taco Shop and Bar celebrates the Mexican culture with a seating area full of Sombrero lights, and a number of guitars covering the walls, as well as the pink, blue and teal color highlights throughout the restaurant.

The name of she shop, which Smith said raises some curiosity, was named from a not so nice word in Spanish, so they subtracted a letter. When someone asks about the name again, Smith said he will just tell them it means "freaking tacos," or it's because they use "every inch of their restaurant space."

Unfortunately, Inches Taco Shop and Bar has not had a grand opening yet. With the lingering effects of Covid-19 and the current climate, it has been hard for them to find staff, and they don't want to overwhelm the staff they currently have.

Smith said business has been fair and he is looking forward to more business in the future. Regarding the food, Smith said the food is made with soul, and he couldn't be happier that the Ortega's are the ones that are making it.