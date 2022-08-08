Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for cost of U.S. average gas price

The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Krispy Kreme is bringing a sweet offer back this week.

The company is continuing its "Beat the Pump" deal, which offers a dozen doughnuts for the price of the national average cost of gas. It'll run every Wednesday starting August 10 until Labor Day.

The prices will change each week.

Krispy Kreme will post the price on their website and their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages every Tuesday.

According to AAA, Monday's national average is $4.06. The normal cost of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts is $7.99 in the Memphis area.

Here's a list of participating Krispy Kreme locations in the Mid-South: