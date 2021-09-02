Labor Day snack? Memphis barber's Rotel dip recipe goes viral

Rahman McWilliams owns a barbershop in Oak Court Mall but has a passion for cooking. His recipe for Rotel spinach cheese dip has been shared more than 25,000 times.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer for Labor Day? One Memphis man may have just the thing.

He shared his recipe on Facebook for a Rotel spinach cheese dip, and it’s been shared more than 25,000 times.

His recipe includes ground beef, Velveeta cheese, Rotel tomatoes, baby spinach, and an array of seasoning.

His video shows him walking through all of the steps to prep the meal, and the end result looks delicious. Check it out HERE.